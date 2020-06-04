Best I Ever Had: Strawberry Dream French Toast

at Griddle 145

Strawberries grab your attention with a flavor that fairly screams “summer!”—regardless of season.For a premium experience of these bewitching berries, Griddle 145 is about to give their beloved Stuffed Brioche French Toast a design update that preserves all the original components.

For the foundation of the dish, Chef/co-owner Taylor Eisenhard chooses brioche from Anthony & Sons Bakery in New Jersey for its moist-yet-fluffy texture that yields a near-custardy interior and golden-crisped surface—after the magic of battering and griddling has been worked.

Next, a scratch-made strawberry compote comes into play. A rich cream cheese and compote amalgam is spread atop the French toast (formerly tucked between slices) before being cut into triangles and assembled in a shinglestyle presentation. A drizzle of compote creates a big, bright finish.

Those who ascribe to a more-is-more eating ethos may indulge in such sweet add-ons as sliced strawberries or bananas, blueberries, chocolate chips, peanut butter, Nutella, or Vermont maple syrup. Or make your meal meaty with a side of smoked bacon, sausage links, smoked ham, or turkey bacon. Life can be uncertain, so why not indulge?

Note: A limited operating schedule with seamless curbside pickup is subject to change as the COVID-19 situation evolves, so check the website for current info and the (eventual) dine-in reopening.

GRIDDLE 145

1146 MACARTHUR RD

WHITEHALL

610.351.9898

GRIDDLE145.COM