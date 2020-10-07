Photos courtesy of Bridgeton House & Jumping Rocks Photography

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION.

Bridgeton House on the Delaware, a country inn originally built as a private residence in 1936 and having realized many incarnations before serving in its current capacity as an award-winning getaway, is the only true riverside bed-and-breakfast acommodation serving visitors to Bucks County, said longtime innkeeper and current general manager Diane Marshall.

“Other properties are on the river, but you can’t walk out to river directly from your room – you have to go across the road or the canal.”

That’s one reason Bridgeton House in the village of Upper Black Eddy is such a popular destination for a variety of clients spanning from their early 20s into their 80s. The fact that guests – about 25 percent of whom are repeat customers – can access the oasis on the river in such a short time from the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania offers another, she said.

Bridgeton House features 12 unique rooms, from rustic to more modern and including two spacious penthouse suites, and caters to clients year-round. Following stints as a bakery, office space and apartments, among other uses over the years, the property was purchased in 1981 by current owners Charles and Bea Briggs, who gutted the place, began restoring old floorboards and vintage fireplaces, rewired, plumbed and painted, and opened its doors as an inn a year later.

“We are open year-‘round with the exception of one two days – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.” Room prices fluctuate somewhat with the season, day of the week and demand, she said, -and range from $159 to $609 (during COVID-19, due to demand and availability, the low end is currently $259).

This Shangri-La on the Delaware serves an interesting niche.

“We specialize in elopements here,” explained Marshall, who has been with the Bridgeton house for 22 years. “We get anywhere from 10 to 20 of those a year.”

Marshall explained that some couples tying the knot, particularly when they are about to enter a second marriage, opt for a low-key wedding ceremony with just the two of them or perhaps a couple of witnesses. “We provide a beautiful riverside ceremony with flowers and cake and breakfast in bed. We plan everything, so the couple can just enjoy themselves.”

Of course, second marriage is not a requirement, and Marshall said about 30 percent of weddings do not fall into that category. Bridgeton House also caters to corporate retreats and serves some single customers, she said, but the main clientele are couples looking for a romantic respite.

Forty years of dedication to customers serves as another big draw, Marhall said. “All of the staff members have been here 10-plus years. It’s a great place to work, we love our guests and we really cater to them. You really get pampered when you’re here.”

Bridgeton House serves guests a variety of breakfast options and afternoon tea. Wine and cheese options and picnic baskets are also available, as well as roses, love notes, chocolate strawberries and champagne, and even proposal packages.

This attention to the nuances of courtship earned Bridgeton House Country Living magazine’s distinction as one of the top 15 honeymoon destinations in the country. The facility is on Trip Advisor’s Hall of Fame and is the only East Coast property recommended by TravelPulse. It was named a top getaway destination by the Huffington Post and has been featured in New York Magazine, Philadelphia Magazine and The Washington Post.

The Treehouse at Bridgeton

In 2001, Bridgeton House owners Charles and Bea Briggs purchased an adjoining property right next to the main inn that was originally a one-and-a-half-story structure, Marshall explained. “Charlie is a woodworker and a contractor and opened up the first floor to luxury accommodations.” That space is known as the Boathouse.

“Six years ago, he finished a third floor with a separate entrance. It’s an incredible space, very private and up in the treetops.” The Treehouse sports a two-person Jacuzzi tub, a walk-in marble shower, private deck, a fireplace and a custom-made wet bar, nestled in the trees yet with unobstructed views of the river, Marshall said, adding that all but two of the accommodations at Bridgeton House enjoy unobstructed river views.

The Treehouse opens up a second luxury suite option at Bridgeton House in addition to the one in the original building, which takes up most of the third floor and can be arranged to accommodate up to 30 guests for a small wedding party or other modest gathering.

A resident innkeeper has the pleasure of living on the second floor of the more-recently renovated building, Marshall said, recalling with a tinge of pride and nostalgia, “I was first guest at The Treehouse, on my 25th wedding anniversary.”

Bridgeton House on the Delaware

1525 River Rd

Upper Black Eddy

610.982.5856

bridgetonhouse.com