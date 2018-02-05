Know Where to Go When

The good news about getting medical attention these days is that you have plenty of choices—from scheduling an office visit, tapping an app for a video visit from your smartphone, tablet or computer, going to an urgent care center, or heading straight for the emergency room. The tricky part? Knowing where to go—and when. Here’s a quick guide.

Information provided by St Luke’s University Health Network. For more, go to stlukescarenow.org.