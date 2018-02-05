Know Where to Go When
The good news about getting medical attention these days is that you have plenty of choices—from scheduling an office visit, tapping an app for a video visit from your smartphone, tablet or computer, going to an urgent care center, or heading straight for the emergency room. The tricky part? Knowing where to go—and when. Here’s a quick guide.
Information provided by St Luke’s University Health Network. For more, go to stlukescarenow.org.
Call Your Doctor
Perfect for non-emergencies, managing chronic conditions, preventative care, refilling prescriptions, and your annual wellness visits.
Urgent Care Walk-in and Video Visits
When you need to see a doctor after hours, on the weekend, or straightaway for an issue that is not life-threatening, such as flu, poison ivy or sprains.
Emergency Room
Chest pain, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding, or head trauma are a few symptoms requiring immediate medical attention. Head straight to the closest ER or call 911.