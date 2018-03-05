Let’s Move
Looking to whittle your middle or strengthen your core? Skip the sit-ups, according to John Graham. “Sit-ups are not considered to be an optimal core exercise due to the strain on the cervical vertebrae (neck) and lumbar vertebrae (lower back),” John explains. Instead, he recommends swapping sit-ups for these three moves:
1. Front Bridge
Start: Lie face down, supporting bodyweight with both elbows directly under shoulders and the knees.
Movement: Pre-brace the abdominals by attempting to contract the muscles. Keep the head and neck rigid looking downward throughout the ascent. Lift and straighten the torso from the table until the body is supported on the elbow and the feet. Hold for 10-20 seconds (novice), 20-40 seconds (intermediate), or 40-60 seconds (advanced).
Reps: 1-2
2. Side Plank
Start: Lie on your side. Support your bodyweight with the hip and one elbow directly under the shoulder. Place your free hand on your hip.
Movement: Pre-brace the abdominals by attempting to contract the muscles. Keep your head and neck rigid as you lift and straighten your torso until the body is supported by the elbow and the feet. Hold for 10-20 seconds (novice), 20-40 seconds (intermediate), or 40-60 seconds (advanced).
Reps: 1-2, each side
3. Bird dog
Start: Begin on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees directly under your hips.
Movement: With control, lift the right arm forward and the left leg backward simultaneously to a parallel position with the floor (avoid raising the arm and leg past horizontal). Hold the limbs parallel to the floor for about 5 seconds (novice), 10 seconds (intermediate) and 15 seconds (advanced).
Reps: 5-10, each side
John Graham MS, ACSM EP-C, CSCS*D, RSCC*E, FNSCA Senior Network Administrator for Fitness and Sports Performance, St. Luke’s University Health Network