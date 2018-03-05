Let’s Move

1. Front Bridge

Start: Lie face down, supporting bodyweight with both elbows directly under shoulders and the knees.

Movement: Pre-brace the abdominals by attempting to contract the muscles. Keep the head and neck rigid looking downward throughout the ascent. Lift and straighten the torso from the table until the body is supported on the elbow and the feet. Hold for 10-20 seconds (novice), 20-40 seconds (intermediate), or 40-60 seconds (advanced).

Reps: 1-2