Pig Out: 5 Must Try Foods at This Year’s PA Bacon Fest

PA Bacon Fest is a hog-wild weekend of all things bacon. Find bacon-eating contests, hog-calling competitions, a bacon 5K, bacon and beer pairings, and of course, plenty of delicious eats. It’s one of the country’s ‘5 Can’t Miss Bacon Festivals’ (Parade.com) and has two days full of family-friendly fun, live music, cooking demos and more. Don’t miss the eighth annual festival, set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2 and 3 in Downtown Easton (rain or shine).

PA BACON FEST FOODS YOU HAVE TO TRY

Deep-fried Cupcakes

Sweet Girlz debuted these ooey, gooey treats at the festival last year and visitors went crazy for them. Sweet Girlz will also offer traditional cupcakes, chocolate chip bacon cookies, cupcake parfaits, and whoopie pies.

The 50/50 Burger

Yes, there will be a line for this half ground bacon/half ground prime beef burger, topped with house-made bacon jam, steakhouse aioli and crispy frizzled onions on a grilled brioche bun from Oak Steakhouse. And, yes, it’s absolutely worth it—because you’ll only find it at PA Bacon Fest.

Bacon Cannoli

Have you ever tried a bacon cannoli? Sette Luna aims to change that this year. It’s the “culmination of everything bacon in a mouthwatering dessert confection,” says chef Josh Palmer. A crispy, house-cured bacon shell is filled with a maple mascarpone and local ricotta cream. Enjoy it with a hot spiced bacon cider, featuring Scholl’s Orchards cider. Make it a meal with house-cut fries, fried in bacon fat, drizzled with bacon aioli and topped with crispy bacon chips and bacon salt dust.

Peanut Butter Bacon Banana Burger

If you love Two Rivers Brewing Co.’s award-winning peanut butter burgers, you have to try the new incarnation they’re bringing to PABF. The Peanut Butter Bacon Banana Burger features a 1/3-pound Dundore & Heister grass-fed beef burger topped with peanut butter, Breakaway Farms smoked bacon, banana-rum chutney, citrus-cured red onions & potato chips on a brioche bun.

Bacon-Stuffed Whole Pig ‘Porketta’ Sandwich

Thanks to an on-site smoker, 3rd & Ferry Fish Market will debut a Bacon-Stuffed Whole Pig ‘Porketta’ Sandwich (topped with Broccoli Rabe, Garlic, Sharp Provolone and Au Jus) that you’re going to want to try. The restaurant will also serve up Bacon ‘Porketta’ Fries and Sticky Bacon Boneless Chicken Bites.

WHAT’S NEW?

This year four-legged friends will have their own relaxing section to explore. Canine Corner will offer a portable dog park and vendors with pet-friendly fare and resources.

Families can enjoy an expanded family-friendly section, with entertainment both days, strolling performers, a rock climbing wall, and a Kids’ Bacon Costume Contest and Hog-Calling Competition.

DID YOU KNOW?

The festival is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Greater Easton Development Partnership to support free events and programs in Easton, like Easton Out Loud and Live at the Falls. Visitors are asked for a suggested $2 donation. Funds raised at PA Bacon Fest support the Easton Farmers’ Market, Easton Main Street Initiative, Easton Ambassadors, Easton Compost Program, and West Ward Community Initiative.

PA Bacon Fest started as a special event for Easton Farmers’ Market, and has since grown into a two-day event. Visitors can find 37 different types of bacon at the festival, 125+ vendors, and 15+ musical performances throughout the weekend. Find more details at pabaconfest.com.

VISITOR FAVES

Bacon & Brew Tasting: Sample eight Weyerbacher beers, paired with eight types of bacon from Breakaway Farms from noon to 5 p.m. both days. Purchase tickets on-site for $20, while supplies last. (VIP Tickets are on sale now for $25 at pabaconfest.com/schedule and includes early entrance at 11 a.m. and a PABF beer mug, 21+)

Bacon Costume Contest*: Wear your best bacon outfit and see if you’ll be top hog. (1:30 p.m. both days, categories for Best Adult, Best Child and Best Dog, no entry fee, register onsite 30 minutes prior to event)

Racin’ Bacon 5K: This Run Lehigh Valley race promises beer and bacon at the finish line!

(9 a.m. Nov. 3, $30 registration before Oct. 3, $35 after Oct. 4, pabaconfest.com/bacon-dash-5k)

Bacon-Eating Contest*: Polish off 2 pounds of bacon in five minutes or less and you’ll be the 2019 champion. (12:30 p.m. both days, no entry fee, register onsite 30 minutes prior to event)

Hog-Calling Contest*: Prizes will be awarded for the Best Adult and Best Child. (2 p.m. both days, no entry fee, register onsite 30 minutes prior to event)

Mechanical Hog Ride: See if you can outlast a ride on Harley the Hog ($7, both days)

*Schedule is subject to change. Find details at pabaconfest.com.