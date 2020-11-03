Alas, the diminished daylight hours and frosty temperatures of November tend to put a damper on the spirits of avid golfers. Happily, though, technology ensures that playing conditions are always ideal at The Sweet Spot in Allentown. Five indoor Topgolf Swing Suites—high definition simulator bays —allow guests to take on the thrills of playing at Pebble Beach, plus 83 other diverse international courses. Working down the list alphabetically, from Aviara to Westfields, can keep even the most ardent golf addicts immersed in the sport until spring has sprung. And an onsite restaurant and bar supply clubhouse-style amenities for a complete getaway experience.

Are You Game?



Interactive simulations also extend into the realm of kid-friendly, multi-generational family entertainment. The age range is virtually—no pun intended—limitless. “If you can walk, you can play,” says owner Terry Ellis, noting that a 3-year-old family member already displays impressive skills. Immersive games such as Zombie Dodegball, Carnival Classic, and the recently debuted Jewel Jam, plus sports-themed baseball, hockey, and football games (and more) also make entertaining date nights. Plexiglass extensions between suites enhance the sense of personal space between groups, which may include up to ten people, with up to eight players per game. Reservations are strongly recommended at the in-demand venue.

Table Play



An appealing pub-fare menu crafted by Executive Chef Will Fischer—coordinating his efforts with Ellis, a pro-active “dabbler” in the kitchen since his early teens—covers a generous selection of apps, customizable sandwiches and burgers, and an expanded line-up of entrees ranging from steak and seafood to chicken and pasta. Wings top the list of starters, and nine flavorings encourage wing-nuts to break out of their routine choices. For instance, sriracha-honey provides a sweetly tangy alternative to traditional Buffalo. Another standout appetizer, Sweet Spot Nachos, twists tradition with a mound of freshly fried potato chips (rather than tortilla chips) crowned with Monterey jack cheese, signature house-made pulled pork, pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, cheese sauce, and a dollop of sour cream. Toasting all breads—from brioche buns to slices of pullman white—with Parmesan butter serves as the “secret ingredient” that creates a crisped foundation of flavor for hand-held comestibles arriving with freshly prepared potato chips or fries. Complement sandwiches with additional sides or shareable baskets that encompass house specialty sweet potato tots enhanced with “cinnasalt” and maple syrup, onion rings with ancho ranch sauce, and garlic-breaded cheese curds with marinara. Salads bringing a fresh crunch to the table include Apple Berry, a winning combination of spinach, Granny Smith apples, strawberries, blackberries, candied pecans, and bleu cheese crumbles dressing with lively lemon basil vinaigrette. Bump up protein content with grilled chicken, shrimp, or crab cake add-ons. Naturally, there’s a kids menu, and the list of indulgent desserts should not be overlooked.

The bar pours a full service selection of adult beverages, from signature golf-centric drinks such as the Mulligan Martini and the rum-splashed Hit the Links cocktail to local wines. Six taps dispense Guinness Stout, Yuengling Lager and Miller Lite as staples, with rotating craft brews supplying ongoing variety.

The restaurant serves meals and nibbles seven days a week, and is not contingent upon game playing. Curbside pickup of take-out orders (including cocktails!) means that whenever you’re hungry or thirsty, it’s game-on at The Sweet Spot.

Golf 411

Golfers at every skill level are accommodated, and booking lessons with a PGA-credentialed instructor can improve the performance of both newbies or masters. While guests may bring their own clubs, an assortment of community clubs for men and women, right- or left-handed, plus junior sizes, are available. Joining a league and playing in tournaments further expand playing options.

Holiday Forecast

Dissolve the stress of holiday shopping by focusing on what really matters: Eating, drinking, and having fun. Gift cards from The Sweet Spot provide friends and family members with opportunities to relax, bond, and fill their tummies with a wide assortment of dishes for every taste. And for those looking to host a party this season, The Sweet Spot accommodates personal and corporate celebrations with adaptable configurations of party spaces. Of course, this applies to birthdays and other celebrations as well.

Lemon Basil Vinaigrette Lemon Basil Vinaigrette

INGREDIENTS

1 large bunch of basil

2/3 cup fresh lemon juice

1 T honey

1 T Dijon mustard

1 1/2 T apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 cups extra virgin olive oil

DIRECTIONS

Place basil in a food processor bowl and process until chopped fine. Add lemon juice, honey, Dijon, and vinegar and blend until combined. On low speed, slowly drizzle in olive oil until fully incorporated and mixture emulsifies. Store unused vinaigrette in

the fridge. Note: The Sweet Spot serves this dressing with Apple Berry Salad; home cooks can also use it as a marinade.

Yields about 1 1/2 pints

The Sweet Spot

2805 Lehigh St

Allentown

610.813.2536

TheSweetSpot.golf