A lofty main dining room achieves voluptuous warmth with a dramatic décor well suited to the Mediterranean vibe of this Paxos restaurant. Appointments that include clusters of artful hanging lights, a massive fireplace, curvy banquette booths, and a mezzanine dining level contribute to an atmosphere of relaxed intimacy. The space flows into an amenable bar and lounge where signature cocktails pay tribute to Italian culture. A full array of spirited beverages may be paired with a spectrum of indulgent appetizers.

While lunch, dinner, and brunch menus cover a broad range of tastes, Italy’s culinary tradition of highlighting natural flavors shines in every dish. However, contemporary twists enliven tastes – such as unexpected toppings that elevate humble pizza to epicurean heights. Cioppino, a best-selling seafood stew, delivers fragrant comfort in chilly weather. This made-to-order specialty, simmered with shrimp, scallops, mussels and chunks of a catch of the day fish – such as salmon, swordfish, or sea bass – builds on a court bouillon broth enhanced with house-made tomato sauce, onions, leeks, garlic, chili flakes, and aromatics – described by Paxos Corporate Chef Christopher Heath as “a bowl of piping hot seafood goodness.” Served with toasted baguette slices, of course.

As a staple of Italian cuisine, seven varieties of house-made pasta are crafted into sumptuous dishes appropriate to diverse shapes and textures, from delicate capellini to hearty cheese-filled ravioli. Portion size options include an appetizer plate or entrée.

As an extra enticement at Sunday Brunch – including a full lunch menu – customizable Bloody Marys invite exploration.

Flexible second-floor event spaces can accommodate high-tech business meetings to cocktail receptions. Family-style service with bowls and platters on the table impart a cozy air at private dinner parties.

Lady In White

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 oz. Nolet’s Gin

3/4 oz. Cointreau

3/4 oz. lemon juice

1/4 oz. simple syrup

1 bar spoon St. Germaine

1 egg white

1 lemon twist

DIRECTIONS

Using a shaker combine all the liquid ingredients without ice and shake for 10 seconds. Add ice and hard shake for 20 more seconds. Fine strain into chilled martini glass and garnish with a lemon twist. Serve at once.

SERVES 1

