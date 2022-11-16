Spinnerstown Hotel

A community enclave since 1750, this spirited dining destination draws diverse patrons from a wide region. Creating a memorable experience distinguished by congenial service, impressive cuisine, and incomparable libations are essential components of “The Spinnerstown Way” – a benchmark for exceeding expectations embraced by the Dale family for more than 60 years.

An eclectic menu spanning casual small plates to fine-dining entrées showcases local ingredients. Abundant handhelds encompass a specialty Spinny Burger and a signature Smoked Pig Sandwich. New dishes include a refreshed version of an old favorite, Lemon Herb Crab Cakes. This rendition features rémoulade-topped mini-crab cakes dressed for the season with roasted vegetables, marinated kale, pickled apple, and a squash purée dabbed with spicy pepper coulis. (Pairing tip: Partner this with a complex, bourbon-based Autumn Coupe.) And Crab Cake Sandwich fans, take heart: This remains a house staple!

A superlative drink program satisfies virtually every adult-beverage proclivity, from a value-driven and Wine Spectator award-winning wine list to an inspired cocktail collection featuring locally produced liquor from Xplorer and Boardroom Spirits. Premium bourbons attract another coterie of fans. A legendary beer selection – co-owner John Dale’s bailiwick – features 18 rotating taps that include hard-to-find craft brews and imports, with plenty of New England and West Coast IPAs. A huge array of bottles and cans are also on offer. Insiders seeking rare finds should inquire about vintage beers. Take-outs include two sizes of growlers, and an on-site Spinny Bottle Shop is amply stocked with beer and wine.

Ambiance styles in this vintage setting include a warmly rustic bar and booth-lined taproom, plus a comfortably refined, fireplace-adorned dining room – which is also available for private events of up to 60 guests. A more intimate room upstairs hosts up to 30 guests. The spacious barn-roofed deck is now equipped with automatically adjusting awnings and space heaters to extend the outdoor season.

Brown Sugar Dijon Glazed Salmon

INGREDIENTS

8 oz. salmon filet, skin off

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 oz. vegetable oil

1 T butter

For the glaze:

2 T brown sugar

2 T Dijon mustard

For the vegetables:

3 oz. diced butternut squash

6 oz. Brussels sprouts, halved

1/2 oz. mild tasting oil, such as vegetable or sunflower

Salt and pepper to taste

For the purée:

1 cup large diced butternut squash

1/2 cup heavy cream

Salt to taste

DIRECTIONS

Salmon: Season top of salmon filet with salt and pepper and sear in a hot ovenproof pan with vegetable oil and butter. When a good sear has formed, flip the salmon and spoon brown sugar and mustard over top. Place in a 375°F oven for 12 to 15 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 135°F.

Vegetables: Roast squash and Brussels sprouts with oil, salt, and pepper in a 375°F oven for 20 minutes or until fork tender.

Purée: Place squash, cream, and salt in saucepan. Cook on low heat until squash is tender. Transfer contents of pan into a blender and process until smooth.

Plating: Spread puree evenly on plate. Place roasted vegetables on top in center then position salmon on vegetables. Serve

at once.

Serves 1

SPINNERSTOWN HOTEL

2195 SPINNERSTOWN RD

QUAKERTOWN

215.536.7242

SPINNERSTOWNHOTEL.COM