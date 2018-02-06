1774 Grille & Tap

The Tuna Tartare was a delightful surprise, with little cubes of bright pink tuna and butternut squash atop a bed of crispy kale. Do you remember when kale chips weren’t a “thing” and when rare kale sightings only took place at fancy salad bars, where it would serve as decor instead of the magnificent edible treasure that it is? I’m really glad we don’t live in that world anymore. The tuna was good, but the crispy kale at the bottom of the dish was actually amazing. I could have (and currently would) eat a bowl of it.

A simple but memorable dish was the Shrimp Flatbread, with fresh arugula pesto and tomato. It was the perfect thing to share, and a wonderful prelude to the entree that followed, the Striped Sea Bass. It was served with shallot-barley risotto, and a hot porcini mushroom broth was poured over the entire dish at the table. It was earthy and savory—the kind of broth that made me want to get a job in the restaurant’s kitchen for a weekend so that I could steal the recipe. The fish itself had perfectly crispy—almost crunchy in the best possible way—skin. Meanwhile, the shallot-barley risotto became little pearls of heaven as each piece soaked up the broth. You know all of the bottom pan drippings on Thanksgiving that someone’s culinarily-gifted grandmother would weave into the gravy? It somehow tasted like it was laced with that, but it wasn’t. It was refreshing to find a place that knows how to handle and celebrate vegetables so beautifully. The Sea Bass dish was definitely the star of the evening, and a plate I would recommend to anyone who likes mushrooms and fish.