Day in the Life of a Golf Pro

David Fields

What time do you typically get up for work and how do you start your day?

The specific time varies as a function of the (golf) season and weather. Generally speaking, guests arrive to play golf as early as 7 a.m. during peak season which occurs from May through August. I arrive at work at 6 a.m., so I review the scheduled activity for the day and hold a brief meeting with staff.

What does your typical day involve?

Every day is different. There are days where I’m in my office answering emails and phone calls most of the day like many other business professionals but then there are days where I might be on the lesson tee with students or conducting golf clinics most of the day. At Brookside, we have a very active golf event schedule so a lot of my time goes into preparing and administering these activities. A lot goes into it and its detail driven to ensure that guests have the best experience possible.

What is your favorite time or specific activity during your workday? Why?

I really enjoy time in our golf shop where golfers to chat about the game. Golf swing ideas, rules questions, equipment options and camaraderie. I love hearing the perspective on various topics and nothing is off limits. Although the conversations are mostly golf related, I also get to know individuals and their families – in detail! In some instances, there can be as many as 10 or 15 people hanging out in the golf shop tossing around ideas and opinions. And, we solve many of the world’s problems in those sessions.

How did your career begin and why did you decide to become a PGA professional?

My father was an avid golfer. He introduced me to the game at an early age. I liked it immediately. It’s a great game for so many different reasons but the best part is meeting and connecting with the different people and personalities you meet along the way. I suppose like most sports, there is an instant connection between players. For golf, I think, the connection goes so much deeper. It’s lifelong. It was so much fun to be around the game and the people that I couldn’t get enough. I wanted to learn as much as I could and it eventually led me to be involved in golf full time.

How old were you when you made the decision to become a PGA professional? What was the moment of truth?

Throughout High School, I worked part-time at the Allentown Municipal Golf Course and when the time came to decide what was next I wasn’t ready to move on from golf. I sincerely admired the PGA Professionals I knew and worked for, so I thought the golf business could be for me. I knew it would be a career that I could really enjoy and could get passionate about. Upon reflecting, it was a simple, obvious decision for me.

Why did you become a PGA professional? Why should I consider becoming a PGA pro?

So I could play golf every day! Not really. That’s the misperception. That’s not how this profession works. In fact, most of the time throughout the work year, it’s the opposite. Although there are always opportunities to get out and play, most PGA Professionals are consumed with providing a great golf experience. So, often times, there is not enough time in the day to get out and play. Like most professions, over time it becomes more and more challenging to juggle all of the tasks between work and home and still have time to get on the golf course.

What did your career path look like? Describe what it took (education, experience, ups and downs).

I looked at a few different avenues to pursue membership into the PGA of America and decided the best thing for me was to attend the Golf Academy of the South in Orlando, Florida. They offered a terrific training program there and really provided the education I was looking for before I became an assistant professional. After the Golf Academy, it was really about gaining experience at different facilities under PGA Professionals that are willing and able to mentor young professionals. I was able to find that at a number of different facilities around the country and when the opportunity presented itself to me at Brookside I felt I was ready to run my own facility.

What is your greatest career achievement to date? (alternatively what is your purpose? or career goal?)

My greatest career achievement thus far is being able to go to work every day and run the golf program at a terrific club like Brookside. We have so many great people at our club that are so passionate about our golf program and I really love the being a part of that.

Bio: David Fields is currently the Head Golf Professional at Brookside Country Club in Macungie, PA. David lives in Macungie with his wife Liz and daughters Ellie and Alivia.