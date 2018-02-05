It’s Time to Schedule Your Annual Wellness Visit

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, as the saying goes, and this old adage is especially true when it comes to an Annual Wellness Visit.

During this appointment, you and your doctor will talk about a plan for preventive care in the coming year, according to Lauren E. Strohm, DO, a family medicine doctor with St. Luke’s Family Practice in Palmer. Your doctor may also:

Record things like your weight, heart rate, blood pressure, respiration, etc.

Give you a health-risk assessment questionnaire about your personal stats, medical history, lifestyle, etc.

Discuss your current medications.

Go over any risk factors you should be aware of.

Screen for any cognitive issues.

No matter your age, Dr. Strohm says that an Annual Wellness Visit is a great way to protect your physical, mental, and emotional health. In fact, these important check-ups are covered by Medicare for those age 65 and older. Medicare patients should keep in mind that other services a provider may recommend as a result of the wellness visit may not be covered.

Be sure to bring: