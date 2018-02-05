Let’s Move

If you don’t have at least half an hour to devote to exercise, should you just skip the gym and make up for it later with an extra-long session on the treadmill? The answer is no, according to

John Graham, Senior Network Administrator for Fitness and Sports Performance, St. Luke’sUniversity Health Network.

“The bottom line is that it’s better to exercise more frequently for a short period of time than it is to exercise just once or twice per week for a longer period of time,” he says. “Regular exercise will increase your metabolic rate and enhance your overall fitness.”

Get moving with this workout from John, designed to maximize cardiovascular benefits in the shortest amount of time.

John Graham

MS, ACSM EP-C, CSCS*D, RSCC*E, FNSCA

Senior Network Administrator for Fitness and Sports Performance, St. Luke’s University Health Network

The 17-Minute Metabolic Workout

Instructions: Perform as many reps of the first exercise as possible in 20 seconds, rest for 40 seconds, and then move onto the next exercise. When you make it to the end of the list, you’re done! Don’t feel like you’re working hard enough? Try 30 seconds of exercise followed by 30 seconds of rest, or even 40 seconds of exercise followed by 20 seconds of rest.

Chair Squats – with or without weights

Jumping jacks

Step-ups on 8” stair – with or without weights

Speed Squats

Alternating leg lunges – with or without weights

Mountain climbers

Heel raises on 8” stair – with or without weights

Burpees

Push-ups

Jumping jacks

One-arm row – with weighted containers or weights

Speed squats

Shoulder press – with weighted containers or weights

Mountain climbers

Bicep curls – with weighted containers or weights

Burpees

Overhead tricep extensions – with containers or weights

Always consult your physician before beginning any exercise program.